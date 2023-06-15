DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t Augusta National Golf Club or Pinehurst.

However, East Durham Park is now a premiere location for kids in the community to learn the ins and outs about golf.

“A lot of the communities we serve are right here centralized in this area,” Tangela Kenan said.

Kenan and her husband are the founders of the 5K Foundation.

The organization is partnering with First Tee Triangle and Durham Parks and Recreation to provide weekly free golf lessons for children 8 to 14.

“I was 30 years old before I took a golf lesson. So, I know that things like this may seem very small to them. Most kids think golfing is boring. But it teaches life lessons,” Kenan mentioned.

Life lessons Kenan hopes lead to positive choices.

This is part of the organization’s initiative called “Play Games, Not Guns.” It uses sports as a vehicle to bring young people together.

“Durham right now, we have 20 youths that have lost their life or been a part of some type of gun violence. I think that a lot of that has to do because we have that retroactive approach to it,” Kenan explained.

She said she sees this as the perfect shot at taking a proactive approach.

“I think it’s important because even as a young parent, due to a lack of money, I couldn’t provide this for my kids. Now, that I’m in a position to reach back and help others and I have the knowledge and the resources that I provide that to a single parent or a young family,” said Kenan.

Kenan said they provide transportation for some children.

For information on how to help and their initiative, click here.