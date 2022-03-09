DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – While more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled already to neighboring countries, Triangle refugee organizations stand ready to help.

The director of World Relief Durham, Adam Clark, said that although they do not yet know of any Ukrainian families making their way to the Triangle yet, they are prepared in the case that that refugees did need to relocate to the U.S.

“I have faith in the Triangle,” Clark said. “We are ready as a region, we are ready as an organization. That’s what we do. We were ready with the Syrian crisis. We were ready with Afghanistan. We will be ready for the Ukraine.”

World Relief Durham has most recently led relocations for hundreds of Afghan families to central North Carolina over the past six months.

But Clark said the response for any Ukrainian refugees will look very different and be much slower as many of the surrounding countries, like Poland, take the lead in helping people flee.

“Is there going to be a response time to the situation in Ukraine like they’ve seen in Afghanistan? Right now, signs point to no,” Clark said. “There’s not that kind of pathway for immediate evacuations that we’re hearing from our federal partners.”

The organization said it will be sending a portion of donations they receive to vetted partners working on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding areas.