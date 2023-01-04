DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Destiny Alexander is passionate about where she’s from.

“This community right here, East Durham, Wellons Village, is the community I was raised in. It is the community where both of my parents still reside,” she said.

She’s also passionate about the teenagers she mentors.

“I quit my job, my full-time job in August to do this. So, this is my full-time job. I have a great time with these kids every single day. I was just telling some of the kids that we’ve been here since the summer, but I see change in them already,” Alexander explained.

Last year, Alexander launched the organization POOF in East Durham.

“It stands for planning our own future [and] planning our own funeral. Make sure you always say future first because we are in the present. We teach funerals as far as legacies not tragedies,” she stated.

The program is for teens 13 to 17 years old. They learn things like skills to become entrepreneurs, world travel, life insurance, and financial literacy.

“I’m proud to say all of our kids that are active now we opened their savings account,” mentioned Alexander.

POOF was one of a handful of mentoring organizations recognized by Durham city leaders Tuesday evening.

Just days after people ducked for cover during a drive-by shooting at The Village shopping center that injured five including a juvenile.

The shooting was within walking distance for POOF’s center. Alexander said while it’s sad to hear, she knows there’s still work to do.

“I feel like change starts here. I want to be here. I want to see the change. The biggest thing is that I want to make sure people don’t always judge the city that I so love,” she explained.

Right now, they have about 20 teens in the program and hope to grow that number.

They are starting a “invest for teen entrepreneurs” program where you can sponsor a teen and help start a savings account or even help a teen get a passport.

For more information on POOF, click here.