Durham Parks and Rec hosting free drive-in movies every month through December

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Parks and Recreation and Durham County Memorial Stadium are teaming up to offer free drive-in movies every month through December, the city announced in a press release.

Bull City Reels and Wheels will begin Saturday and then continue once per month through the end of the year.

Durham County Memorial Stadium (Photo via Durham County Memorial Stadium/Facebook)

Residents will be able to head to Durham County Stadium, located at 750 Stadium Drive, and watch a movie on the big screen while sitting inside their vehicle.

City of Durham employees will be on-site to direct traffic and help with parking. According to the release, vehicle placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis that will be based on vehicle size, the release said. Gates open one hour before the movie starts.

For the purposes of social distancing, those attending will be required to stay inside their vehicle while the movie plays. Food trucks and portable bathrooms will be on-site and anyone getting food or going to the bathroom will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing line markers will be placed on the ground in the food truck area and at the entrance to the restrooms, officials said.

Moviegoers will be allowed to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but drinks and food will also be available from the food trucks. The sharing of food between vehicles is not allowed.

Attending is free, but tickets must be reserved online first. Reserving a ticket guarantees a spot at the stadium and only one ticket is needed per vehicle.

Ticket registration will be available online until all tickets have been claimed or until 3 p.m. on the day of the movie.

This Saturday’s movie, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” is already sold out.

The remaining schedule is below:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Movie: Hitch

Rating: PG-13

On Sale Date: Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Rain Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 7 p.m. Gates Open: 6 p.m.

Movie: Coco

Rating: PG

On Sale Date: Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Rain Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 6:30 p.m. Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Movie: The Wiz

Rating: G

On Sale Date: Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 13

Time: 5:30 p.m. Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Movie: Home Alone

Rating: PG

On Sale Date: Monday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

For movie listening instructions and more information, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: