DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From camp to the pool, Durham Parks and Recreation needs people to help with popular summer activities.

Durham city officials said they are looking for 50 seasonal positions for summer camps, six positions for the MyDurham teen program and 38 people to fill aquatic positions — like lifeguards.

The city has free lifeguard training through the Durham Aquatics School but people should complete the pre-course swim test scheduled for March 18 or April 2.

Anyone looking to register for the training should call (919) 560-4265 or visit dprplaymore.org.

Durham Parks is also hosting a job fair on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walltown Recreation Center

Seasonal vacant positions can be found here: DurhamNC.gov