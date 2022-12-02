David Keandre Dixon in a photo from CCBI.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing child sex charges involving cases in Durham, according to arrest records.

David Keandre Dixon, 37 was arrested by Raleigh police at his home on Thursday, records show.

Dixon is facing charges that include indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

On Friday, the Durham County Detention Center listed Dixon as an inmate being held on a $10 million secured bond.

Social media accounts indicate he’s a pastor at Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church at 1100 Holloway St. in Durham.

Dixon has a court appearance set for Monday in Durham County.