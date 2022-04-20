DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are hoping the public can help them identify a jogger who was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday evening.

According to police, a jogger was hit by a vehicle on N.C. Highway 54 west near Rollingwood Drive just after 5:30 p.m. The man was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment.

Police described the jogger as a white male in his early 20s with blond hair and standing about 5 foot 7. He was wearing a black shirt, black shoes and silver shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity is asked to call Investigator Bell at (919) 560-4935, extension 29411, or the police department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.