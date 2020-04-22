Durham PD: Man tried stealing drills from Home Depot, threatened security officer with knife

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is behind bars after, according to police, he tried stealing tools from a Home Depot and then pulled a knife on a loss prevention officer when he got caught.
Officers responded to a robbery call at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Home Depot located at 3701 Mount Moriah Road. When they arrived at the store, they were told that a man had put four power drills in his shopping cart and then tried leaving the store without paying.
According to police, the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Tysean Urain Lunceford, got into a struggle with a loss prevention officer at the store when the officer approached Lunceford about the drills. During the struggle, the cart flipped over and Lunceford pulled a knife on the officer and “shoved it toward him several times,” witnesses told police.
The loss prevention officer was not injured in the scuffle.
Lunceford was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
