Durham PD: Moped driver has life-threatening injuries after getting hit by vehicle on NC-55

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A moped driver is fighting for their life after getting hit by a vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 on Friday morning, Durham police said.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on N.C. 55 hit a moped near Contravest Parkway around 12:15 a.m.

The person operating the moped suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Duke Hospital, authorities said.

The section of the highway where the crash occurred was shut down while police investigated.

Officials said the crash was not a hit-and-run. There’s no word on any charges at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.