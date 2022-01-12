Durham PD: Suspect caught ‘violently assaulting’ gas station clerk shot dead by officers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police officers fatally shot a person who they said was violently assaulting a gas station clerk on Wednesday morning, according to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews.

Andrews told the media at a press briefing that at “approximately 3 a.m. officers responded to the report of a suicide in progress…at the Circle K located at the 100-block of N.C. Highway 54.”

Upon arrival at the gas station, “officers discovered that the front door to the business had been locked and officers made forcible entry” into the building, Andrews said.

Police found the suspect inside the store “violently assaulting the store clerk” with a sharp object or weapon, according to the chief.

It was at that point that officers fired their service weapons and fatally shot the suspect.

The store clerk was seriously injured in the attack and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Andrews said. Several officers at the scene sustained minor injuries and were treated by EMS at the scene.

Andrews said that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

The investigation is in its early stages and the chief said it’s not known at this time how many shots were fired by officers or where the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Andrews said police currently have no other information to release at this time.

The suspect’s identity will be released once their next-of-kin has been notified.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the area since Sunday.

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man on Sunday during an altercation, police said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police said an officer shot a man armed with a knife following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 440.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.