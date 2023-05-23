DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Monday night.

On Monday shortly after 9 p.m., Shon McDaniel, 40, of Durham, was walking across Fayetteville Street near East Cornwallis Road when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

McDaniel was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the Camaro was traveling southbound on Fayetteville Street and had a green light when the crash happened.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Fayetteville Street were closed between East Cornwallis Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.