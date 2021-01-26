Durham planning mass COVID-19 vaccination site

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is gearing up for a mass vaccination site, officials tell CBS 17.

The site, planned for early February, aims to vaccinate about 17,000 people per week and will be open seven days a week by appointment.

An opening date for this site is not yet confirmed.

“We are excited for the potential to work together to expand our vaccination capacity here in Durham with the opening of our first mass vaccination site,” said Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins. “We are still working out the details such as hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and other logistical considerations, but it is our goal to open to the public in the early weeks of February.”

Duke Health tells CBS 17 that they will oversee the clinical processes including the distribution, preparation and administration of the vaccine. They will also monitor patients after they’ve received their vaccinations.

Vaccine appointments already scheduled through the Durham County Department of Health and through Duke Health will not be affected by this site.

Officials are still ironing out details of the vaccination site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is working alongside NC Emergency Management (NCEM), the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Fidelity Investments to open the site.