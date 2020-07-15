Durham police: 9 shot, including child, in 2 separate incidents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old child was shot in the head inside a home on Wednesday morning and eight others were shot in a separate incident Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200-block of Benjamine Street. In that incident, eight people were shot and one person was left in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspect information in the case.

The second shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000-block of Weaver Street, police said.

According to authorities, multiple shots were fired and a 12-year-old was shot in the head while inside their home. Police said they’re not sure if the child is a male or female and their condition was not released.

Police said they have no suspect information in the Weaver Street shooting at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.