Durham police actively investigating after man transported to hospital with serious gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block area of Holloway Street.

Upon arrival, one adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was shot while driving near the intersection of Holloway Street and Hardee Street. The victim has been downgraded to critical condition as of 2:30 p.m., CBS 17’s Crystal Price reports.

Upon further investigation, officers said the passenger in the car with the victim shot him in the abdomen.

However, police currently have no information on the suspect as they got away before crews arrived.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but officers remain on the scene in this active investigation.

Police did identify that the victim and suspect were riding in a red car that was abandoned at the scene. No other vehicles or surrounding property was damaged by gun fire, police said.

Additionally, westbound traffic on Holloway Street is closed, but cars travelling eastbound can freely pass despite the ongoing investigation.