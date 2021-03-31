Durham police announce list of charges against suspect in K-9 shooting; dog recovering

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police on Wednesday announced a long list of charges for the man suspected of shooting a K-9 when officers attempted to arrest him on larceny charges Tuesday afternoon.

Trey Deshawn Christie (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Trey Deshawn Christie, 21, of Durham, was arrested and charged in the case.

According to police, Christie shot K-9 Daro while he was running from officers who were attempting to arrest him in connection with several thefts. The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900-block of Morehead Avenue.

Investigators said Daro was helping officers track Christie when the suspect shot the dog and then took off.

The shooting occurred when an officer noticed that Christie was armed and he then attempted to seize the gun, officials said. The suspect then ran into the woods.

Police captured Christie around 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Morehead Avenue and Burke Street.

Daro was taken to the Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said Tuesday night that the dog was doing well and should make a full recovery.

For hours after the arrest, police remained on a smaller stretch of Morehead, searching the area for the handgun. Officers went into the sewers. As of noon Wednesday, police have not said if they located the weapon or not.

(Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Christie is charged with assault on a law enforcement animal inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting, delaying and obstructing a government official, discharging a firearm within the city limits, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to police, the breaking and entering and larceny charges are tied to a March 29 break-in on Willard Street that involved the theft of a bike worth $2,540.

One of the obtaining property by false pretense charges is from 2019 when police say Christie advertised a phone for sale online and then took the victim’s money without handing over a phone. The other obtaining property by false pretense charge is from earlier this year when, according to authorities, Christie sold a stolen mountain bike to a pawn shop.

Christie is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond on a federal detainer, according to Durham police.

Christie had his first court hearing Wednesday morning.

The case remains under investigation, police said.