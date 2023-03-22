DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is announcing the latest development in its one-year pilot program of using ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection system.

The City of Durham initially launched the program on Dec. 15, 2022.

There is now an online, interactive data dashboard open to the public. This is the first known tool of its kind across ShotSpotter systems nationwide, the department said in its Wednesday announcement.

Police say the dashboard will be updated weekly and contains a variety of information about ShotSpotter alerts, the involvement of the community and results of police response.

The Durham pilot of ShotSpotter spans a three square-mile area of the city experiencing the highest concentration of gunfire activity.