Durham police arrest 2 men following November shooting death of child

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a child two months ago in Durham.

Durham Police on Friday said Yahir Jacinto Gamasa, 18, and Javier Gutierrez Pascual, 22, were both indicted this month.

They are charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Both are being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

They were arrested following an investigation into three shootings in the 1000 block of Drew Street during the night of Nov. 12.

Two men suffering from serious injuries were taken to a hospital. The third victim died at the scene, and authorities said three days later that the person killed was a juvenile.

Investigators say the shootings were not random.