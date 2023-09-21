DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in late August on Ashe Street in Durham, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded at around 5:02 p.m. on Aug. 24 to a gunshot wound on the 2400 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived on scene, police say they found 62-year-old Maverick Deran Tatum of Durham has been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 19-year-old Avion Cox of Durham for first-degree murder.

Nearly one month earlier, officers previously charged 22-year-old Iquwan Timmons on Aug. 25 with murder in this case, police said. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Zakiya Bumpers was charged on the same day with obstruction of justice. She received a $5,000 secured bond and was later released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.