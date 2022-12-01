DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police mistakenly arrested a suspect they believed was involved in a homicide on Nov. 22. and have now identified a new suspect.

On Nov. 22, Durham officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street. After arriving, they found 25-year-old Tyler Young with a gunshot wound.

Young was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police later identified Kenneth Dewayne Cates, 51, as a suspect based on an independent eyewitness investigation. He was arrested and charged with murder on Nov. 23.

As the investigation continued, police later determined that Cates was not the suspect.

Investigators then contacted the Durham County District Attorney’s Office to have the charges dismissed and Cates was released from jail within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Durham police arrested and charged Marcus Keith Anthony Woods, 27, for murder.

According to police, Woods is a non-sworn employee with the Durham Police Department.