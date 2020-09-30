Durham police arrest hit-and-run suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man.

Police arrested Damion Quaran Hughes, 20, of Washington, D.C. and charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury in connection with this crash.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 when a 2019 BMW F750 motorcycle operated by Juan Lopez of Morrisville collided with the right front bumper and quarter panel of a 2019 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda Accord was attempting to make a left turn onto Pleasant Drive when the collision occurred.

Lopez was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the Honda Accord, now known as Hughes, stopped briefly before fleeing the scene eastbound on Angier Avenue.

The next day, on Sept. 28, police located the Honda Accord.

Hughes turned himself in Wednesday on the charge, police say.