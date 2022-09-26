DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, the Durham Police Department announced the arrest of 35-year-old John Emory Compton for assaults that occurred in 2017, but were reported to police in Feb. 2022.

John Emory Compton, 35 (Durham Police Department)

Compton, previously of Durham, was arrested by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office on the charges in Hertford, North Carolina. Investigators believe he lived in Durham from 2017 to 2020 and that he “may have had contact with other juvenile females during this timeframe.”

Compton faces charges of statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and distributing tobacco to a minor, according to police. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information relating to these crimes is asked to contact Investigator Armstrong at 919-560-4440 ext. 29325 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.