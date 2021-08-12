Durham Police arrest two men on shooting, drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men have been arrested following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday in Durham.

Durham police said they responded to a shooting call at the 500 block of West Pettigrew Street at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said three men in a tan Toyota were shooting out of the car.

The officers stopped a car matching the description when two passengers fled the vehicle. The driver, 21-year-old Jazhauntre Antonio Bright, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in Durham County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Officers were able to locate one of the fleeing men and later charged Kelvin Tirrell Richmond, 35, with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of drug trafficking, among other drug charges, and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is also in the Durham County Jail and being held under a $500,000 bond.

Finally, the third man associated in the crime has not yet been identified or caught, according to a news release from the City of Durham. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.