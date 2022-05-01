GREEN LEVEL, N.C. (WJZY) — The wife of one of the suspected killers in a North Carolina shootout between rival drug cartels that ended with two men dead — including a teacher — has been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Santana Monique Stewart, who is the wife of Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. and sister of Barney Harris, was taken into custody by Durham police on Saturday.

She has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at 12:52 a.m. April 8, 2021, at a mobile home park in the 1000 block of Wyatt Road in Alamance County.

The incident was described by Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson as an “old Western shootout” and he said the mobile home was a “stash house.”

Barney Harris, who was a high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School near Charlotte, was found dead at the scene.

Coach Barney Harris had been teaching at Union Academy for four years and was also the head varsity basketball and track and field coach, according to the school. His sister has now been arrested by Durham police. (File Photo)

Alonzo Beltran Lara, 18, was found shot at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Johnson said last year that Lara was the drug runner who lived in the trailer with one other person. Deputies said they believe Harris entered the mobile home while no one was there and waited for Lara to arrive.

When Lara finally arrived, his hands and feet were bound, Johnson said.

Lara was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in what appears to be an execution-style killing, deputies said.

Harris was found in the bedroom and had been shot multiple times. He was wearing a vest, gloves, and a face covering. About 30 shell casings were found in and outside of the trailer, and three other mobile homes were struck by gunfire. Multiple guns were used, the sheriff’s office said.

The trailer had been ransacked, and deputies said they found about a kilo of cocaine near Lara at the scene.

Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., 32, of Waynesboro, was arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is believed to be one of the killers, officials said.

Stewart is the brother-in-law of Harris.

The sheriff said this incident was the result of a conflict between two rival criminal enterprises.

Santana Monique Stewart, who is the most recent arrest made in this case, was issued a $10,000 secured bond. Her next court date is on July 20, 2022, in Alamance County.