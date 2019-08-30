Live Now
Durham police ask for help finding man charged with 19-year-old woman's murder

Durham County News

Bryan Guzman (left) and Yamileth Portillo.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for help finding the man charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada.

Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada’s body was found Aug. 25 in the woods along the 6400 block of N.C. 751 in Chatham County, according to a news release.

“It was later learned that she was apparently killed at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham,” the release said.

Bryan Jose Guzman, 18, is charged with murder in Portillo-Posada’s death.

Bryan Jose Guzman.

Guzman may be driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra with a black bumper. It has North Carolina tag PHP-4819, the release said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

