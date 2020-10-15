Durham police ask for help investigating hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information on a hit-and-run Sunday that left a 19-year-old dead.

On Sunday, police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive to find Timothy Frink, 19, dead on the ground in a parking lot. Police believe the deadly crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

Surveillance photo of a possible witness. (Courtesy of Durham police)

Investigators are trying to locate a gold 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with the North Carolina license EMJ-6403. The truck likely has damage to the front end and windshield, police said.

Investigators said they’re also trying to locate the driver of a white vehicle who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Rose at 919-475-4149 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com: