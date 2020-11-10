Durham police ask for help locating woman last seen in September 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for the public’s help with locating a woman who was reported missing in late 2019.

Tonita Michelle Brooks, 45, was last seen walking in downtown Durham on Sept. 23, 2019, police said.

Her family reported her missing in the fall of 2019.

Durham police said investigators have followed up on leads but have not been able to locate Brroks.

She is known to frequent the Holloway Street corridor and surrounding areas, police said.

Brooks stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She walks with a noticeable limp and has a lame left arm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Green at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or the desk officer at (919) 560-4427.