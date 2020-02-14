Durham police ask for information after armed robbery at market

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information on a man suspected in a Feb. 7 armed robbery of a market, according to a news release.
A man armed with a gun walked into the La Central Market, located at 2022 Guess Rd., shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 7. He demanded money from an employee, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was driving a green minivan. He appeared to be left-handed and had a small handgun, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Roberts at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
