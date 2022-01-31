Durham police ask for public’s help finding SUV driver who hit woman in early morning hit-and-run crash

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public for information after a hit-and-run crash in which a woman standing on a sidewalk was left seriously injured.

Durham police said the woman was struck by a dark blue or black SUV with gold trim at around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Guthrie Avenue between Holloway and Fiske streets.

The woman was taken to a hospital to have those serious injuries treated, but police say they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police describe the vehicle as having a broken right headlight and possible damage to the front right bumper.

They urge anyone with information to call Investigator J.A. Bell of the department’s traffic and crash team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or CrimeStoppers at 919-6834-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories