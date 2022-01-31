Durham police ask for public’s help finding SUV driver who hit woman in early morning hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public for information after a hit-and-run crash in which a woman standing on a sidewalk was left seriously injured.

Durham police said the woman was struck by a dark blue or black SUV with gold trim at around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Guthrie Avenue between Holloway and Fiske streets.

The woman was taken to a hospital to have those serious injuries treated, but police say they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police describe the vehicle as having a broken right headlight and possible damage to the front right bumper.

They urge anyone with information to call Investigator J.A. Bell of the department’s traffic and crash team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or CrimeStoppers at 919-6834-1200.