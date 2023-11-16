DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.

On Nov. 5 at 3 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the victim’s home in the 2500 block of Vesson Street.

Police said a man and woman were returning home from work when the male suspect emerged from the tree line and pointed a handgun at them. Officers said the suspect took the woman’s purse before running through their backyard toward Chapel Hill Road.

Police provided pictures of the suspects that they believe were involved in the robbery.

The people in this picture are believed to have been involved in a robbery on Vesson Street in Durham. (Durham Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Osborne at 919-560-4440 ext. 29241 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.