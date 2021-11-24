Durham police begin annual Thanksgiving speeding crackdown

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have a warning for drivers who think they can speed through the city while traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday: don’t do it.

Durham police will be looking for speeders on the interstate beginning on Wednesday as part of the department’s annual Thanksgiving speed enforcement operation.

Police said they’ll be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving carelessly, texting or not wearing their seat belts.

The department said that in previous years they’ve caught drivers traveling close to, or at, 100 mph on Interstate 85.

“If you crash at those speeds, you’ll either die or get seriously injured, and you’ll never make it to where you’re going, so…our main objective is to slow people down so they can arrive safely,” said Durham Police Department Investigator Howard Henry.

In 2020 and so far this year, police said that 44 percent of deadly crashes in Durham involved speeding.

Police gave out close to 100 citations during last year’s Thanksgiving speed enforcement operation.