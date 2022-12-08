DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume.

On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.

The academy is dedicated to providing the “highest degree of law enforcement training, information, education and expertise available,” the announcement said.

As a member of the FBI’s National Academy Associates, Zeipekkis is among the top 1 percent of all senior law enforcement in the world.

Graduates of the FBINA are represented in all 50 state, 194 countries, and more than 8,200 law enforcement agencies — including the Durham Police Department.