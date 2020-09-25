Durham police car involved in crash while trying to stop armed robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say an officer’s patrol car collided with another vehicle while trying to set up a perimeter to catch an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the crash happened at Old Oxford Road and Roxboro Street.
When officers were setting up a perimeter to look for an armed robbery suspect who had gotten away, a Mercedes-Benz collided with a Durham police officer’s patrol car.
The Mercedes-Benz that collided with the patrol car was unrelated to the officer’s attempt to apprehend the suspect.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured, police tell CBS 17.
Police say the armed robbery began when a victim went to a parking lot to make an online exchange for a cell phone when the suspect robbed him of his cash.
Police tell CBS 17 that there have been a lot of armed robberies recently involving online sales.
