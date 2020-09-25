Durham police car involved in crash while trying to stop armed robbery suspect

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say an officer’s patrol car collided with another vehicle while trying to set up a perimeter to catch an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the crash happened at Old Oxford Road and Roxboro Street.

When officers were setting up a perimeter to look for an armed robbery suspect who had gotten away, a Mercedes-Benz collided with a Durham police officer’s patrol car.

The Mercedes-Benz that collided with the patrol car was unrelated to the officer’s attempt to apprehend the suspect.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured, police tell CBS 17.

Police say the armed robbery began when a victim went to a parking lot to make an online exchange for a cell phone when the suspect robbed him of his cash.

Police tell CBS 17 that there have been a lot of armed robberies recently involving online sales.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories