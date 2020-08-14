Durham police changing schedules, duties to address rise in gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is amending schedules to address an uptick in gun violence this week in the city. Three people have died in five shootings since Monday.

A statement from the department said it is modifying the schedules and duties of numerous units “in an attempt to allow a more visible presence in our communities.”

“It is our hope that as our officers collaborate with partnering agencies and the community, we will be able to reduce the threat of violence against our citizens,” the statement said.

There have been 320 aggravated assaults involving a firearm thus far in 2020. There were only 170 such crimes from January through Aug. 8, 2018.

“We believe that many of these crimes involve gang activity and it is often difficult to gain the full cooperation of those who have been affected in these cases,” the statement said.

Durham police are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 919-683-1200.

