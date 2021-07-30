Durham police charge man in deadly 2019 shooting near Birchwood Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department has charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Birchwood Park in 2019.

Mario Blanding, 34, was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Nikki Bazemore, who was found unresponsive in the woods along the 3100 block of Hursey Street.

According to investigators, who arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019, Bazemore had been shot and left in the woods.

The release did not provide any other updates to the case relating to Blanding and Bazemore.

However, Blanding was also charged, and arrested, for two other counts of murder in 2021.

Blanding is accused in the February shooting deaths of Antone Baines, 38, and Corey Gooch, 40.

Police later confirmed that both murders were related and the shootings were not random.

Furthermore, Blanding was also charged with four cases of robbery, also in February.