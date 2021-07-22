Durham police charge man in connection with December double shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a man accused of shooting two men in the parking lot of a convenience store in December 2020, a news release said Thursday.

Torico Antonio Edwards Jr., 28, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police responded to the shooting on Dec. 12, 2020, around 10 p.m. along the 100 block of West Cornwallis Road. The scene was at the Family Fare gas station and convenience store.

Two men were shot — one in the neck and the other in the leg, police said at the time.

Edwards was jailed on a $700,000 bond. He also faces various charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping, in connection with a September 2020 incident in Johnston County, Durham police said.