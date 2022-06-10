DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced on Friday a suspect has been charged in a first-degree murder case that occurred in March.

On March 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street. Police located Hironori James, 62, of Durham who was shot. James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willie James Smith Jr., 53, was taken into custody by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina on Thursday. Smith is being held in South Carolina on an unrelated murder charge.

Anyone with information about the Durham homicide is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.