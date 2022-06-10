DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have charged a teenager in connection to several armed robberies that occurred in the north Durham area in April, a news release said Friday.

The unnamed 16-year-old suspect was charged relating to the following incidents:

April 18 — Two males were approached by the suspect in the 900 block of Usher Street. The suspect brandished a gun demanding their belongings;

April 21 — A male was approached in the 500 block of Craven Street by the suspect who pointed a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet;

April 21 — While in the 3500 block of Dearborn Drive, a male was approached by the suspect who demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint;

April 30 — A male was approached in the 1000 block of Allgood Street by the suspect while working at a site. A suspect produced a handgun and pointed it;

April 30 — A male was approached in the 3200 block of Dearborn Drive by the suspect wearing a black mask. The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, demanding his wallet.

No one was injured during these incidents and the investigation remains ongoing. The suspect was not identified due to being a minor.

If you have any information regarding these cases, contact Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.