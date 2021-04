DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s police chief is among eight candidates to be the next director of the Memphis, Tennessee police department.

The City of Memphis lists C.J. Davis among the candidates.

She has been Durham’s police chief since June 2016 where she took over for Jose Lopez.

The City of Memphis said it has employed the International Association of Chiefs of Police to search for police director.

Memphis expects a decision will be made in April.