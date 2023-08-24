DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented her quarterly crime report to the City Council Thursday. Overall, violent crime decreased, but property crime increased through the first half of the year.

From January to June, the number of homicides remained the same as in 2022, at 23 homicides. The number of people shot through June is down 25 percent, but the actual number of shooting incidents jumped up to 20 percent.

Chief Andrews believes many of those incidents are just cases where the gunfire missed a person.

“It just was a shooting that didn’t happen and I think that what we’re seeing is people more determined to shoot in broad daylight and to shoot that person as soon as they see them, and that doesn’t always end up in a gunshot wound,” she said.

Out of all the numbers in the crime report, one of the most promising is the homicide clearance rate, which is 82.6% so far this year, according to Chief Andrews.

“There’s nothing that could bring their loved one back for sure, but just knowing that there’s someone that’s going to answer for that, for taking their loved one away that means I think a lot,” Andrews said.

She said the department saw better cooperation from witnesses, good opportunities on evidence, and mainly the investigators were able to put it all together.

When it comes to responding to calls, the average response time is 6 minutes and 21 seconds, which is about 30 seconds slower than the department’s goal.

In an effort to help with lagging times and a shortage of officers, Chief Andrews moved eight officers from the Crime Area Target Team to answering 911 calls.

“I’ve always said that if you call police are gonna be there and we’re gonna be there as quickly as we can, and so, I’m committed to doing everything we need to do to make sure that happens,” Andrews said.

The report also provided an update on ShotSpotter. The gunshot detection system detected 639 unique gunfire incidents and led to 12 arrests.

CBS 17 asked Andrews if she believes the technology is working given those numbers.

“So you know the jury’s still out on that, I am not at the point where I can make a solid recommendation,” Andrews said. “I know that ShotSpotter in itself is certainly not the cure all for solving crime, again ShotSpotter is a tool, it’s a resource.”

Chief Andrews said she’ll prepare a report hopefully before the end of the year, working with Duke University which is doing the research side of it.

Across the board, property crimes are up. The largest increase is in car break-ins, which are up 153% through the first half of the year. When it comes to car break-ins, Andrews said investigators filed more than 300 juvenile petitions for 12-16 year olds, and in one case a young person shot at an off-duty officer.

“It’s disheartening that our kids are engaged in this kind of behavior, you know, and certainly I can’t imagine an off-duty officer– they’re fortunate that officer didn’t have their gun on them,” Andrews said. “I mean, you know, they’re playing adult games.”

Andrews said more than half of all guns stolen in Durham came from cars, and most of those cars were unlocked.