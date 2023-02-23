DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented the department’s quarterly crime report to the city council on Thursday afternoon.

While violent and property crimes decreased in 2022, Andrews said it’s hard to celebrate when there’s still so much violence in the community.

She believes a top concern is juvenile involvement in serious crimes.

She started her presentation by acknowledging the loss of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student who was killed in a shooting near campus just two weeks ago.

“Juvenile-involved crimes…we do see that’s trending up,” she said. “When you look at their involvement, whether it be as victims or perpetrators or even if they have some involvement somewhere, there [are] way too many of our children involved in very adult crimes.”

After the presentation, Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal said shootings, such as the recent incident involving the Hillside student, should spark protests.

“There are no protests after most of these shootings,” she said. “We may have a vigil, but there are no protests. And I’m just going to leave that right there.”

Andrews also talked about the numbers, showing reductions in homicide and aggravated assault.

But for most of the meeting, she was grilled with questions by council members.

Some expressed concerns over last year’s call response time, that was almost one minute behind the department’s goal. Others asked the chief what she could do to recruit more officers, as the department is short-staffed by almost 20 percent.

Before the meeting wrapped up, the chief said a system called ShotSpotter, that is used to detect gunshots, failed in Durham’s last two homicides. Andrews said those issues will be resolved by the company.

She was at the podium for almost two hours.