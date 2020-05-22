Durham police cited 96 for speeding during 3 enforcement operations last week, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Memorial Day weekend is here and police are encouraging people to drive safely and slow down.

Durham police say there is less traffic on the roads because of the pandemic, but officers are finding many drivers are still driving well above the speed limit.

Last week, Durham police conducted three-speed enforcement operations on N.C.-147, Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, and US-15-501. During the crackdown, police cited 96 people for speeding and 11 other traffic violations.

All of the drivers they stopped were going more than 15 mph over the speed limit, police said.

Durham police are asking drivers to slow down to prevent speeders and deadly crashes.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be placing emphasis on the reduction of vehicle collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities during the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be stationed along interstates and secondary roadways, monitoring violations of excessive speeding, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.

More headlines from CBS17.com: