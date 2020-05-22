DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Memorial Day weekend is here and police are encouraging people to drive safely and slow down.
Durham police say there is less traffic on the roads because of the pandemic, but officers are finding many drivers are still driving well above the speed limit.
Last week, Durham police conducted three-speed enforcement operations on N.C.-147, Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, and US-15-501. During the crackdown, police cited 96 people for speeding and 11 other traffic violations.
All of the drivers they stopped were going more than 15 mph over the speed limit, police said.
Durham police are asking drivers to slow down to prevent speeders and deadly crashes.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be placing emphasis on the reduction of vehicle collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities during the holiday weekend.
Troopers will be stationed along interstates and secondary roadways, monitoring violations of excessive speeding, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Universal Studios in Orlando looking to reopen first week of June
- Arizona teen arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine policy after posting pics to social media
- Wake Forest restaurant, The Blood Connection team up for Memorial Day weekend blood drive
- Durham police cited 96 for speeding during 3 enforcement operations last week, officials say
- GoFundMe donations pour in for Chapel Hill man recovering from COVID-19
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now