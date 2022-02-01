Durham police clear 50% of homicides in 2021, hundreds of shootings remain unsolved

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More homicides and shootings in Durham were solved in 2021 than in 2020, but still hundreds of shooting incidents over the last two years have gone unsolved, according to police data.

According to Durham police information, 48 percent of homicides in the city were solved in 2021. This is an improvement from 2020 when police cleared 32.4 percent of homicides.

Durham’s clearance rate is now closer to the FBI’s average homicide clearance rate of 51.5 percent.

When it comes to shooting incidents, Durham police solved 20 percent of the city’s 795 shooting incidents in 2021.

In 2020, only 12 percent of the 966 shooting incidents in Durham were solved.

Hundreds of families who have lost loved ones in these crimes are still waiting for justice to be served.

Kenita Stubbs lost her 15-year-old son, Michael Harris, when he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Seven Oaks Road in August 2020.

“He was only 15, he was visiting family and was out past curfew, and he was hit,” Stubbs said.

Nearly 18 months later, no arrests have been made in her son’s case.

“If they’re not held accountable, they’re not going to stop,” Stubbs said. “I think it continues because they have no fear of going to jail or being caught.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police for a comment on the clearance rates, but we did not hear back as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, police officials have previously said that the creation of the centralized violent crime unit in September 2020 has helped investigators focus more on shootings so they could better identify suspects and trends.

One of the biggest challenges Durham city officials have said is the shortage of staff when it comes to solving these cases.

The latest data from police shows that there are 89 officer vacancies in the department, and police officials say that at least 20 of those positions are investigator positions.

Also, higher-ranking officers are having to fill in on patrol for four days over a three-month time period to help boost the patrol staffing levels. But Durham police chief Chief Patrice Andrews said that homicide investigators will not be asked to fill in on patrol, so they can focus on solving their cases.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17 he is hoping that the pay raise that the city council just approved for police officers will help increase staff levels in the department.

“Hopefully in the coming months we’ll see effects of that take place, which should have a direct impact on clearance rates,” Middleton said.

Middleton also said the council will look at different initiatives that will help build up trust in the community so more people will come forward with information and help authorities solve these crimes.

“We have to provide a culture of trust and a culture of confidentiality,” Middleton said.