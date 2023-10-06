DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are conducting a death investigation after a tree service worker found a deceased body in the woods Friday morning.

Police said shortly after 8 a.m., a tree service worker found the body of a person in a wooded area in the 200 block of East End Avenue. A cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.