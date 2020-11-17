Durham police investigating after man found shot to death on trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found on a trail on S. Roxboro Street, according to officials.
Police said they received a call from a jogger about a body near the edge of a trail in the 5300-block of S. Roxboro Street at approximately 5:44 a.m.
According to Google Maps, the Third Fork Creek Trail runs parallel to S. Roxboro Street for approximately 0.2 miles before crossing the road.
Police said the man appears to be in his 50s and he was shot. Authorities said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but it’s under investigation.
