Durham police conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in the street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead on the road Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a call was received around 2 a.m. regarding a man who was found dead at the intersection of Crowell Street and Wintergreen Place. Officers responded to the scene and found the man’s body.

Police confirmed they’re conducting a homicide investigation but would not release any details such as whether the man was shot to death, if there are any suspects, or the identity of the man.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information is released.