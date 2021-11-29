Durham police continue search for those responsible for mall shooting that injured 10-year-old, 2 others

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police continue to search for the people who shot two adults and a 10-year-old during Black Friday shopping at Southpoint Mall.

One of the adult victims was still in the hospital, as of Monday. The two other victims have been released and are expected to recover.

The shooting was reported around 3:23 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the mall.

Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said off-duty Durham police officers were already at the mall when they heard gunfire. Police recovered at least one weapon from the scene.

“We will be making several arrests during the course of this investigation,” Andrews said when she spoke with the media on Friday.

CBS 17 asked Durham police if the shooting is gang-related and how many suspects they’re looking for, but we’re told it’s “under investigation.” As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

CBS17 also reached out to mall management to see what, if any, changes are being made to security and are waiting for a response. For some, a trip to the mall still feels uneasy.

“I prayed before I came, and I only went in one store and that’s as far as I’m going,” said one shopper. “I’m going home.”