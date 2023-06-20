DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police continue to investigate a June 12 shooting that injured a boy.

Around 2:05 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of East Weaver Street. After arriving, they found a boy had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.