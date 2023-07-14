DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police continue to tackle issues of illegal dirt bike and ATV activity.

In a press release, the police department stated that dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) pose a danger to their operators, pedestrians and other motorists when operated unlawfully on streets and highways. The agency said the reckless and unlawful behavior is not only a safety concern, but it also won’t be tolerated.

“For months and months, it would be almost every day,” said Ryan Burch with Maverick’s Smokehouse and Taproom.

Burch said businesses on West Main Street in Durham’s Brightleaf District have had ongoing concerns. He said, “They’d be coming through, upwards of 15 of them at a time, going between the lanes, between the cars, not paying attention and running the red light… If people see this happening a lot and don’t feel safe, it could drive business away.”

Fortunately, Burch and others noted improvement while Durham police have focused on the issue. The police department also initiated a multi-jurisdictional task force to respond to the unlawful activity. Burch said it’s brought some relief and added, “It’s nice to go to work and do your job and let people come in and out and not worry about them being ran over by a bunch of ATVs and dirt bikes going up and down the road without paying attention… I can say with my own eyes and ears, I haven’t noticed it in the past month at all.”

North Carolina law states, “No person shall operate an all-terrain vehicle in a careless or reckless manner so as to endanger or cause injury or damage to any person or property.” It also adds, “Except as otherwise permitted by law, no person shall operate an all-terrain vehicle on any public street, road, or highway except for purposes of crossing that street, road or highway.”

Durham police also said that anyone who wishes to operate a dirt bike on streets must abide by motorcycle laws, which means drivers must possess a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle license endorsement and wear a helmet. The bike must also be registered with the N.C. DMV with valid insurance after passing inspection.

The vehicle must also have headlamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, a functioning horn, a street legal exhaust system, at least one rearview mirror, a functioning odometer and speedometer, and display the assigned registration number plate in a clean and unobstructed, horizontal upright position.

For staff at Raging Bull Harley-Davidson, seeing drivers disregard safety is a major concern. Aria Allen who is the Director of Marketing and Events Coordinator at the business said, “Here at the dealership, we’re not just focused on finding you the perfect bike—it’s really finding you the perfect ride.” She added, “Part of that, of course, is motorcycle safety which is why we’re huge proponents of our Riding Academy Class which is certified by MSF—the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.”

Allen said the course offers riders an opportunity to learn basic motorcycle skills such as knowing how to start a bike as well as more defensive skills including how to react in an emergency situation. Allen said, “I think the biggest thing that we see here at the dealership is the people who want to come in and take the class are those people who want to be responsible riders.”

In addition to instruction and hands-on experience, Allen said riders also must complete a five-hour online component and pass two tests to get their motorcycle endorsement. She added, “Basically, anything that you can think of when riding is something we’re going to make sure to teach you in the course as it is a fundamentals course.”

Allen and staff at the Harley-Davidson location hope those wanting to ride will choose to be safer. She said courses are offered through the summer and fall months but do fill up quickly.

Durham police shared the following safety and reporting tips regarding illegal dirt bikes and ATV activity: