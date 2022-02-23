DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department continues to crack down on aggressive drivers by being visible on interstates and in problem areas throughout the city.

The DPD motor unit department said in 2021 it responded to 18 deadly crashes. Out of the 18 reported, half were due to speeding. It is because of the issue that the department wants to make sure drivers are educated on the proper ways of the road.

On Wednesday, Investigator John Bell with DPD spoke about the preventative measure the department is taking to make sure that number does not double in 2022.

“Whenever you are speeding, you’re basically taking away valuable reaction time from you, the driver, and other people who are out on the roadways, as well. We continually go to these areas where people are going excessive of 15 to 30 miles over the speed limit,” Bell said.

So far, the city has had two deadly crashes and it doesn’t intend on having more.

“We have officers who go speak to our local driver’s ed classes. Trying to basically educate people on the dangers of driving recklessly,” John Bell said.

One father who lives in an area where speeding has been an issue spoke about the safety concern he has had for his daughter.

“When I first moved here and was walking her, people warned me that I should be careful because people speed through here,” he said.

The department studies car crash reports to determine which areas require more attention than others.

Officers also depend on complaints from the public to determine ​what areas need more attention.

The penalty for drivers who speed is a citation up to $250.

“We’re not out here just trying to generate tickets and numbers. We are here to try to educate and ensure everyone is doing the right thing and wear a seat belt because it could save your life,” Cpl. Justin Bell said.

DPD encouraged drivers to contact police if they spot a reckless driver. The city also encouraged people to contact the Transportation Department if they ever want to request speed bumps in their neighborhoods to target speedy drivers.