Durham police cruiser hit while officer helps at I-40 wreck scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating two different wrecks on Interstate-40 in Durham Sunday night.
The crashes happened around 9:30 p.m. near exit 278, which is the exit for N.C. Highway 54.
One car ran off the road into the ditch.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Then a Durham police officer had his cruiser rear ended at the scene.
The officer was not injured. Both of the wrecks are under investigation.
